Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

MLVF opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,032 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.