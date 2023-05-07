Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $180.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.67. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

