Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.30.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.