Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 264,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 6,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

