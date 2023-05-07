Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.
Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $831.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,973 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 80.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,521,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 476,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,413 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.