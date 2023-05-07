Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $831.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,973 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 80.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,521,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,798,000 after buying an additional 476,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,413 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

