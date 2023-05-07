StockNews.com Upgrades Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Sell

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.94 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.