StockNews.com Upgrades Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Sell

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.94 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

About Independence Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,447,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

