Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

