O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

Insider Activity

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

