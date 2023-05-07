StockNews.com Downgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Hold

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH opened at $126.14 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,083 shares of company stock worth $2,217,071 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after buying an additional 350,204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $35,488,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $23,752,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $23,345,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Stories

