StockNews.com Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Hold

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

PLDT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. PLDT has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

PLDT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at $5,326,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PLDT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 54,583 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

