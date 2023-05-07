StockNews.com Downgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Hold

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
PLDT Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. PLDT has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PLDT
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.