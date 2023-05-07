StockNews.com Downgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Hold

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23. Medifast has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.