Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 4.5 %

Installed Building Products stock opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $686.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.01%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $511,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $511,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $5,795,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

