StockNews.com Downgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Hold

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.3 %

GPN stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Global Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

