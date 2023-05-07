Western Union (NYSE:WU) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 3M

3M reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.

Western Union Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 14.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at $668,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Western Union by 24.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

