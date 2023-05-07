Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold

About Yamana Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,116,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,222,000 after buying an additional 3,822,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,256,000 after acquiring an additional 979,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,609,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

