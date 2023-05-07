Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Yamana Gold Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.