StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Crane (NYSE:CR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,726,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,331,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 2,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $11,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.