Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Piper Sandler Companies Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Piper Sandler Companies in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Piper Sandler Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Piper Sandler Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,253 shares in the company, valued at $33,726,892.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,526 shares of company stock worth $3,373,122 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

