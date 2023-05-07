Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXSM opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

