BellRing Brands (BRBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR opened at $36.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $37.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.