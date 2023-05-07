IAC (IAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect IAC to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect IAC to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IAC by 161.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.