Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $230,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 513,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 913,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.