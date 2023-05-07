Royalty Pharma (RPRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 438.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 923,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after buying an additional 685,242 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.