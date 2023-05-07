B2Gold (BTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$804.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$793.28 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 14.60%.

TSE BTO opened at C$5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.94. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$5.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTO. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$68,740.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

