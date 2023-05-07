Oatly Group (OTLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Oatly Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 54.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oatly Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $2.10 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 537.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTLY. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

About Oatly Group

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.