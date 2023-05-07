Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, analysts expect Ovintiv to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

