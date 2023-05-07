Bentley Systems (BSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Bentley Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bentley Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,553 shares of company stock worth $5,592,308. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 236.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.