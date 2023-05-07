Model N (MODN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MODN stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.68.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,092.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,092.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,671 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Model N by 3,888.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

