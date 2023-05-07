Nikola (NKLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.43. Nikola has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

