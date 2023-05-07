Angi (ANGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $441.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.20 million. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANGI stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Angi has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Angi by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 139.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

