Doma (DOMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.37 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 106.87% and a negative net margin of 68.66%.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Doma stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. Doma has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $30,617.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,988,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,410,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,410,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,635.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Doma by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.