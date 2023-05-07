DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $24.33. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. DraftKings shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 7,749,207 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock valued at $33,718,171 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 15.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

