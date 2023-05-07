DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $24.33. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. DraftKings shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 7,749,207 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock valued at $33,718,171 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Up 15.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

