SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,684 shares of company stock worth $92,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMBK opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

