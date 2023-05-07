SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMBK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial
In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,684 shares of company stock worth $92,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.
SmartFinancial Price Performance
SMBK opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50.
SmartFinancial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.68%.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
