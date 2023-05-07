Analysts Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target at $13.88

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 65.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 86.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,170,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,964,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares during the last quarter. Exor N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $138,994,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after buying an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Up 2.3 %

Clarivate stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

