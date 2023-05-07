Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $29.83

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $260.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.