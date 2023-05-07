East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $71.13 Average PT from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,794. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in East West Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $44.21 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

