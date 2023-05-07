3D Systems (DDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Stock Performance

DDD stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.75. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after purchasing an additional 277,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,046,700 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after purchasing an additional 126,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,914 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 107,339 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

