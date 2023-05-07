3D Systems (DDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
3D Systems Stock Performance
DDD stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.75. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.
Institutional Trading of 3D Systems
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
3D Systems Company Profile
3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3D Systems (DDD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.