Scotiabank Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$169.34.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$163.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$160.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$162.02. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$137.26 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

