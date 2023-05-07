Royal Bank of Canada Trims First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Target Price to C$20.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares upgraded First Capital Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.83.

FCR.UN opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$14.08 and a 12 month high of C$18.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

