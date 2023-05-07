Raymond James Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$17.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$10.25 and a twelve month high of C$15.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

