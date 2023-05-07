Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.50.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 0.2 %

Fortis stock opened at C$60.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.75 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9262174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.29%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.