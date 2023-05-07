Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. ATB Capital raised shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.21.

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.34 on Thursday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.18). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of C$689.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 1.4354561 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.71%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

