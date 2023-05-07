Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$57.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.50.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$60.84 on Thursday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.46.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.75 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9262174 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.29%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

