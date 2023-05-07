Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Avanos Medical, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVNS. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AVNS opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

