Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Issued By Northland Capmk

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Accel Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Accel Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 45.56%.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

ACEL opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $801.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $215,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $7,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $152,080.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,708,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,513,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $152,080.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,708,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,513,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,111 shares of company stock worth $1,096,980 over the last three months. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

