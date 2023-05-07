DA Davidson Weighs in on Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,836,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

