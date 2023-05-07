Associated Banc-Corp to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Stock Up 4.2 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

