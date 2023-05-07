Dynavax Technologies Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,738.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 141,674 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,301,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,486,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 79,643 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.