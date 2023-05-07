William Blair Comments on Assurant, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion.

Assurant Trading Up 0.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of AIZ opened at $130.94 on Friday. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $190.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.78.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

