Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for CONMED in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

NYSE CNMD opened at $125.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.62%.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,744 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

