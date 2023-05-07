Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

