Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytosorbents in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 82.56%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,754,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 212,879 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,447,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 132,235 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 82,682 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,529,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,218,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

